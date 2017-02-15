Six-Party Meeting on Afghanistan Held in Moscow

A six-party meeting on Afghanistan with participation of Russia, Iran, China, India and Pakistan took place on Wednesday in Moscow.

Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign (MoF) has sent its strategy and policy head to this meeting to represent Afghanistan and that the Afghan sovereignty would not go under questions, a governmental source told to Ariananews.

Afghan government seems to be not optimistic about this meeting because Afghan politicians have always stressed on Peace Talks process with the leadership of Afghans.

“Peace Talks with the leadership of foreigners is not acceptable for us because each country is seeking its own interest,” said Moeen Marastyal, Afghan international relation analyst.

Muhammad Nateqi, another analyst also said, “Russia is seeking its own security zone and tries to find its influence in the region for its interest.”

Ariananews tried to have the comments of Presidential Palace and the Ministry of Foreign but they refused to comment regarding this issue.