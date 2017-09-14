Breaking News

Six Civilians Injured in Laghman Rocket Attack

(Last Updated On: September 14, 2017 12:55 pm)

Six civilians were injured in a rocket attack in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan, a local official said on Thursday.

Provincial governor spokesman Sarhadi Zowak said that the incident took place today at around 09:30 a.m. in Qarghayi district near a hotel along the Kabul-Jalalabad highway.

Zowak said the rocket was fired from Tor Ghar area.

He added that as a result six civilians including two Kabul residents and two Nangarhar residents were injured who were taken to a nearby hospital.

The health condition of the two individuals was reported as critical.

No group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

