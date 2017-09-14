Six Civilians Injured in Laghman Rocket Attack

Six civilians were injured in a rocket attack in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan, a local official said on Thursday.
Provincial governor spokesman Sarhadi Zowak said that the incident took place today at around 09:30 a.m. in Qarghayi district near a hotel along the Kabul-Jalalabad highway.
Zowak said the rocket was fired from Tor Ghar area.
He added that as a result six civilians including two Kabul residents and two Nangarhar residents were injured who were taken to a nearby hospital.
The health condition of the two individuals was reported as critical.
No group, including the Taliban, has claimed responsibility for the attack.