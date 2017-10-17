Shib Kooh District of Farah Collapses to Taliban

(Last Updated On: October 17, 2017 10:45 am)

Following Taliban’s attacks in Farah province late on Monday night, the Shib Kooh district collapsed to the armed Taliban group, local officials said.

Head of Farah provincial council, Jamila Amini said the armed Taliban militants started attacks on Shib Kooh district last night and finally captured the district.

Ariananews reporters tried to have the comments of other local officials, but they refused to provide details regarding the incident.

Insecurity has gripped Afghanistan since 2001, when the United States and its allies invaded the country as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror. Many parts of the country remain plagued by militancy despite the presence of foreign troops.

Over the past 17 years, the Taliban militants have been conducting terrorist attacks across the country, killing and displacing civilians.

In addition, the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group, which is mainly active in Syria and Iraq, has also managed to take recruits from Afghan Taliban defectors.