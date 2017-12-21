Sher Khan Bandar Border Crossing Closed By Tajikistan: ACCI

(Last Updated On: December 21, 2017 5:20 pm)

The Sher Khan Bandar border crossing has been closed to Afghan traders and passengers since five days ago, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) said.

ACCI has declared that Tajikistan has blocked the border crossing due to the killing of several Tajik soldiers in a clash with the smugglers in the area.

However, the main and real reason for its closure is unclear so far.

“The reason is still unknown. As we informed, a number of Tajik soldiers were killed in the border crossing a few days ago,” said Gholam Rabani, the provincial council member of Kunduz province.

According to ACCI, Afghan traders lose thousands of dollars each day regarding this issue.

“They have stopped exports, but imports are still underway,” said Nematullah Teymori, spokesman of Kunduz governor.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Finance rejected the closure of Sher Khan Bandar border crossing.

“Sher Khan Bandar border crossing is open to all vehicles. It only closed for passengers since last Monday,” said Ahmad Reshad Popal, general director of customs.

The Sher Khan Bandar border began to grow in the last decade, particularly after the 2007 completion of the Tajikistan–Afghanistan bridge at Panji Poyon.

This boosted trade between Afghanistan and Central Asia with as many as 400 shipping trucks coming to Sherkhan Bandar every day.