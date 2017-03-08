Seoul Provides Technical Supports to Grow Soybeans in Afghanistan

Officials in Ministry of Agriculture, irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) said based on the Memorandum of Understanding signed South Korea will provide technical supports on improving and raising the capacity of Afghans on growing Soybeans.

Ministry of Agriculture, irrigation and Livestock Spokesman Lutfullah Rashid said, “Seoul will introduce modern technology for processing of Soybeans, survey and investigation were launched and efforts are underway to find best markets for the product.”

Meanwhile economy experts said based on the easy plantation and cultivation of the Soybeans Government should pave the way for better expansion of the product.

Economy expert Sayed Qeyas Saiedi said, “Ministry of Agriculture irrigation and livestock should take basic steps for promotion of Soybeans to grow the economy, it will help malnutrition too.”

Based on the estimation of the Ministry of Agriculture irrigation and livestock 17 thousand acres of lands in 166 districts in 31 provinces of Afghanistan are covered with Soybeans where hundreds of Afghan female are the farmers.

Reported by: Lida Naizi