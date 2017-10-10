Senators Question Killings of Border Policemen in Kunar

(Last Updated On: October 10, 2017 5:56 pm)

A number of Afghan senators on Tuesday strongly reacted to the killings of five border policemen by the Taliban in northeastern Kunar province.

The policemen were in search of water and food in Bajour valley in Pakistan days ago, and were shot dead by the Taliban while returning to outpost.

The senators called the incident “highly questionable”

“How it is possible to leave out border forces without water & food? and forced to leave for Pakistan?” questioned Senator Sher Mohammad Akhunzada. “They were killed as result of negligence.”

“Why they establish the outposts in areas where have no access to water resources and cannot be supplied? The officials should investigate and give response in regard,” explained Senator Mohammad Hassan Hotak.

The Senate Chairman Fazl Hadi Muslimyar, however, urged the security institutions to provide better facilities for the border military forces.

“Having police outposts in those areas are important for the country; we urge the government, [particularly], the Defense and Interior ministries to support the border policemen,” Muslimyar said.

This was not the first time that the Afghan forces complain about lack of food and water, earlier reports emerged regarding pervasive corruption in the process of supplying food items to security forces and sell of equipment by military commanders in the country.