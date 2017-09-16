Security Situation in Afghanistan Remains ‘Extremely Challenging’: NATO

(Last Updated On: September 16, 2017 10:11 pm)

The security situation in Afghanistan remains “extremely challenging” but the Afghan security forces are working hard to secure their country, said the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Saturday.

Opening his remarks at the NATO Military Committee in Tirana of Albania, General Petr Pavel said that the alliance presence in Afghanistan is conditions-based and their commitment is “unwavering”. “Hard won gains have been achieved and many of our men and women have paid the ultimate price,” he said.

“The security situation on the ground remains extremely challenging. Nevertheless, the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces are working hard to secure their country and deny a safe haven to the terrorists,” Pavel said.

In an attempt to break a “stalemate” in a war that entered its 16th year, the U.S. is due to send thousands of additional troops to Afghanistan, as part of the new strategy for the country, announced last month.

“An increase in troop presence will assist us with our train, assist and advise mission so that NATO and its thirty-nine Partners can continue to ensure that the Afghan security forces and institutions develop further and become sustainable in the long term. But we alone cannot bring lasting security to Afghanistan. We count on our Afghan partners to make good on their commitments and reforms,” Pavel said.

“Our efforts must be part of a regional, collective, approach in which we call on all actors to take an active and positive part, especially on achieving a negotiated settlement towards peace and reconciliation,” he added.