MPs Call Security Officials as ‘National Traitors’

Members at the lower house of the parliament have said security institutions are the main and National traitors, saying the security officials failed to ensure security and to remove the enemies.

MP Ghula Hussien Nasiri said, “ The security institutions are the National traitors, they have no security plans for maintaining security, they should be disqualified from their positions.”

“Those who neglected in their duties in 400 beds Hospital or are having hands with terrorist should be hanged in 4 Kabul gates.” Lawmaker Eng, Sahib Khan said.

Meanwhile First secretariat of the house Houmayon Houmayon stated Minister of Defense is disqualified person, he doesn’t deserve to be Defense Minister.

He said, “ Minister of Defense is disqualified person, he doesn’t have talent to be Minister of Defense, if we put him inside a sand bag he will not understand where he is, President had promised to dismiss him.”

“We should vote for the security officials in the house, they should be summoned, I will be the first to sign the paper to see disqualified individuals stay homes.” MP Nawab Mangal said.

At the all the members at the house signed the paper to summon the security officials.

Chief of the house Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi said, “According to internal and authorization MPs have the rights to summon the security officials and this should be included in the Agenda list.”

Lawmakers insisted the continuation of the insecurity and killing of innocent people are not acceptable, Government is responsible to adopt new measurements to ensure security for the citizens.

Reported by: Rafi Sediqee