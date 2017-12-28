Security Checkpoint Collapsed to Taliban in Farah

(Last Updated On: December 28, 2017 6:10 pm)

The armed Taliban group attacked on a security checkpoint, collapsed it and killed two Afghan soldiers in Poshtrood district of Farah province, local officials said.

“The Mullah Aman security checkpoint was collapsed to Taliban. There were only three soldiers in the checkpoint and Taliban killed two of them. The third one injured and succeed to escape,” said Ghawsuddin Khan, Poshtrood chief district said.

Ghawsuddin said the main reason of checkpoint’s collapse was the lack of police forces.

He further added that the insurgents have seized all the arms, weapons and the equipment of the checkpoint.

Meanwhile, Farah provincial council members expressed concerns over the lack of Police access to the needed arms and weapons.

Elsewhere in Farah, the security forces arrested a drug dealer with a Kalashnikov and several bombs in Bagh Shahr area of Farah city.