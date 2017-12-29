Sayyaf Urges Ghani, Atta Noor to End Political Tensions

(Last Updated On: December 29, 2017 5:46 pm)

Former jihadi leader and chief of the Council for Protection and Stability in Afghanistan, Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf, called on President Ashraf Ghani and Atta Mohammad Noor, the ousted Balkh governor, to end their political dispute.

Speaking at a scientific ceremony in Kabul on Friday, Sayyaf said the tensions between Presidential Palace and Atta Mohammad Noor is not in the favor of any side.

“It is not the time for these tensions, it is not the time for the disagreements; it is the time to join hands and save our country,” he said.

About two weeks ago, President Ashraf Ghani said in a statement that he has approved the resignation of Balkh governor.

Following the announcement, Mr. Noor who is the CEO of Jamiat-e-Islami Party of Afghanistan, rejected the decision and vowed to fight his ouster.

“Today’s meeting might open a new chapter in the disputed resignation of Mr. Noor. It is likely that a deadline might be set for the National Unity Government to determine the fate of Mr. Noor,” said Afzal Hadid, Head of Balkh Provincial Council.