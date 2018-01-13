Sayed Hafizullah Hashimi Appointed as Member of IEC

Sayed Hafizullah Hashimi has been appointed as member of Independent Election Commission (IEC), the Presidential Palace confirmed Saturday.

 Hashimi was picked from three shortlisted candidates including Awal-ul-Rahman Rudowal and  Abdul Qader Zazai Watandost who have been introduced to the president by the commission’s selection committee.

The President’s Office in a statement said that Hashimi was appointed as new member of IEC, following the agreements of President Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and the Attorney General Farid Hamidi.

The appointment of the new IEC commissioner comes two months after President Ghani fired Najibullah Ahmadzai as chairman of the commission.

