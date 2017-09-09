Sayaf Calls Splitting Afghan Tribes a ‘Crime’

(Last Updated On: September 09, 2017 6:09 pm)

Afghan leaders have expressed concerns over ethnic divisions among Afghan people at the 16th death anniversary of Afghanistan national hero, Ahmad Shah Masoud.

The former Jihadi leader, Abdul Rab Rasoul Sayaf has called splitting Afghan people a “crime” and said, “We are fighting against oppression but give up against our main enemy which is corruption. Let’s and come to save this country.”

Sayaf who has always called Taliban attacks war crime, urged the group to come for peace talks.

“Taliban should come and join for peace before it is too late and reconcile over dependence and territory,” Sayaf said.

In the meantime, chairman of the High Peace Council emphasized that a number of politicians and religious scholars are making divisions to maintain their powers.

“Peace has no meaning without national unity. We are failing in terms of war due to lack of unity,” said Karim Khalili, chairman of HPC.

The former Afghan President, Hamed Karzai also called on politicians to get united and prevent any distance among Afghan people.

The first vice President, Abdul Rashid Dostum in his message to the 16th death anniversary of Ahmad Shah Masoud called to monitor the rippers against the coalition for the salvation of Afghanistan and confirmed that due to the political problems he is outside the country.

The former resistance leader Ahmad Shah who had played vital role in defeating the former Soviet Union and blocking Taliban onslaught to capture Afghanistan was killed in a suicide attack conducted by three Arabs who disguised themselves as journalists during an interview in Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province on Sept. 9, 2001.

One of Kabul’s biggest intersections is named after him, and September 9, the anniversary of his death, is a national holiday.