Sartaj Aziz Stresses on Joint Mechanism to Address Terror Concerns

Pakistan and Afghanistan started negotiating a mechanism for addressing each other’s concerns over terrorism, Pakistani adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said at a media briefing on the upcoming Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit.

“Both sides have said that terrorism is a common enemy and both sides agree that there should be cooperation for dealing with this issue. We are holding discussions for a joint mechanism,” Sartaj Aziz said.

In the meantime, Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign (MoF) said that the source of roots of war is in Pakistan, and Afghanistan would negotiate with Islamabad if a third country monitor the process.

“We are ready to negotiate with Pakistan in presence of a third country. Pakistan must show its commitments and measures in action and take practical steps against those terrorists that we gave them their list,” said Khairullah Azad, deputy spokesman of MoF.

Afghan military analysts are said to believe that the terrorist groups are the main problems for both Afghanistan and Pakistan. Pakistan will also witness insecurity if it does not close the terrorist safe havens in its soil.

“There is no doubt that terrorism is a joint threat to the both countries. Pakistan has no choice but to take practical steps to carry out his economic plans an honest crack down on insurgent groups,” said Jawid Kohestani, military analyst.

This comes as Afghanistan has previously given Pakistan a list of 32 terrorist centers and 85 names of Taliban members including the Haqqani Network and called for immediate actions.

By ZackArya and Fawad Naseri