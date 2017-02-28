Russia-Tajikistan Agreed to Intensify Efforts to Protect Tajik-Afghan Border

Russia President Vladimir Putin on Monday visited Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmonov and have agreed to intensify efforts to protect the Tajik-Afghan border, using a Russian military, saying threats are not acceptable, in case the threat is seen Russia military base in Tajikistan will used to remove the threats.

“We are concerned over a rapid growth of drug trafficking, transnational crime and in this regard we agreed to intensify joint actions to protect the Tajik-Afghan border, including using the capabilities of the Russian military base in Tajikistan,” Putin said.

His remarks provoked the Afghanistan Defense Ministry concerns.

Ministry of Defense Spokesman Dawlat Waziri said, “We will not allow any insurgents to use Afghanistan’s soil and raid into other countries.”

Meanwhile military experts insisted on launching joint regional efforts.

Military expert Jawid Kohistani said, “Unfortunately groups of insurgents are active in the country, the elimination of the terrorists needs the joint cooperation of the regional countries and beyond that.”

Amid International relation affairs commentator Sayed Reshad Hashimi said, “Russia declares itself committed to other six middle Asian countries, the recent remark of Putin indicates support for Tajikistan.”

Earlier Russia officials had talked about support Afghanistan peace process in order to save the life of its citizens from Daesh risk, and in order to avoid Daesh presence in Afghanistan, middle Asia had contacted Taliban.

Reported by: Samira Zafar