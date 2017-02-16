Breaking News
Home / Breaking News / Russia, Iran, Pakistan Practically Support Taliban in Helmand: Military Commanders

Russia, Iran, Pakistan Practically Support Taliban in Helmand: Military Commanders

Written by: ariananews.af 12 hours ago Breaking News, Latest News Leave a comment 119 Views

HELMAND _16_02_2017_DARI_SOT.mpg_snapshot_01.11_[2017.02.16_17.51.57]Afghan military commanders in Helmand province say that Russia, Iran and Pakistan are practically supporting Taliban in this province.

The commanders emphasized that these three countries are supplying weapons to Taliban and their leaders manage the war in Helmand province.

Russia has officially provided military helicopters for Afghan forces, but simultaneously propped up the Taliban with arms, official and insurgent sources say.

A six-party meeting on Afghanistan with participation of Russia, Iran, China, India and Pakistan took place on Wednesday in Moscow.

About Written by: ariananews.af

Check Also

139411221502418727098554

NATO Reaffirms Commitments to Support Afghan Forces

NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance remains firmly committed to its resolute support …

Copyright © 2017 Ariana News. All rights reserved. A project by Ariana News