Russia, Iran, Pakistan Practically Support Taliban in Helmand: Military Commanders

Afghan military commanders in Helmand province say that Russia, Iran and Pakistan are practically supporting Taliban in this province.

The commanders emphasized that these three countries are supplying weapons to Taliban and their leaders manage the war in Helmand province.

Russia has officially provided military helicopters for Afghan forces, but simultaneously propped up the Taliban with arms, official and insurgent sources say.

A six-party meeting on Afghanistan with participation of Russia, Iran, China, India and Pakistan took place on Wednesday in Moscow.