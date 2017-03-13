Roadside Bomb Killed 4 Injured 30 People in Kabul

A mini Bus carrying out the staffs of a Telecommunication Company was hit by a roadside bomb at Taimani area of Kabul city in the afternoon, the explosion killed 4 people and injured 30 others eye witnesses said.

Officials in Ministry of Interior Affairs declared in the explosion 1 person was killed and 19 others were injured where most of the casualties are the civilians.

One Witness of the incident Ahmad said, “It was heavy explosion, my complain goes to Afghan security forces who didn’t help the injuries to be brought up to the Hospital, saying let the ambulance come on the scene to pick up the injuries.”

The other eye witness of the explosion who is waiting outside the Emergency Hospital in Kabul said, “24 injuries were transported to the Emergency Hospital based on my information1 individual was martyred.”

No one has yet to claim the responsibility of the attack took place in Kabul Monday afternoon.

Reported by: Yosuf Yasa