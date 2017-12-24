Roadside Bomb Blast Kills Seven Civilians in Helmand Province

(Last Updated On: December 24, 2017 2:07 pm)

Seven civilians lost their lives as a roadside bomb that was allegedly planted by the Taliban targeted their riding vehicle in the southern Helmand province, the local official confirmed.

The incident has taken place in Treikh Nawar area belonging to the Marja district of the restive province, according to Omer Zawak, the provincial governor spokesperson.

All the victims of the incident whose riding vehicle was encountered with a planted roadside bomb in the area are said to be civilians.

The provincial official further added that the bomb was planted by the Taliban militants.

Meanwhile, the provincial media office issuing a statement said that 5 civilians, including a woman and a child have been killed in the incident. It further noted that 5 others also included children have been injured in the incident.

Armed opposition groups or militants are mostly using roadside bombs to target Afghan security forces and the convoys of Afghan government officials.

However, the victims of such attacks are overwhelmingly civilians, including women and children.