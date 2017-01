Taliban Commander, 4 Sons Killed by Their Own Bomb in Sar-e Pul

A local commander of Taliban group along with four of his sons have been killed in a bomb blast, local officials said.

Taliban commander, Mavlawi Kamal nicknamed Sangin was busy to prepare a mine and place it on a road to target security forces but the explosives went off accidently, killing the father and sons.

The armed Taliban group has not commented in this regard so far.