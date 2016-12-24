NDS arrests suicide bomber in Paktika

The National Directorate of Security – Afghanistan’s intelligence agency (NDS) has arrested a trained suicide bomber in southern, Paktika province of Afghanistan.

According to a statement released by the Spy Agency on Saturday, Abdul Bari was arrested with the support of police forces before he manage to carry out an attack on a government compound in Sharan district of Paktika province.

NDS said, Bari was appointed by the Taliban group leader Malangiar for attack.

According to the statement, Bari was being trained two months in south of Waziristan, Wana.

Taliban terrorist network has not commented regarding the report yet.