QCG Meeting on Afghan Peace Talks Kicks off in Oman after Long Delay

(Last Updated On: October 16, 2017 8:25 pm)

The representatives from Afghanistan, Pakistan, China and the United States met on Monday in Muscat, the capital of Oman, resumed Afghan peace talks.

The sixth meeting of Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG) comes about 16 months since its last meeting in Pakistan’s Islamabad.

The Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai and Secretary of High Peace Council, Akram Khpakwal led the Afghan delegation for the meeting.

“Afghan peace talks, bringing the Taliban to negotiation table, counter-terrorism efforts and eradication of terrorists’ main bases on other side of the border, in Pakistan, are the issues [of the meeting],” said Sebghatullah Ahmadi, Deputy Spokesman for the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The four-nation group work in for reconciliation in Afghanistan – to initiate direct talks between Kabul and the Taliban, but QCG failed to reach substantial results in their previous five rounds.

“This time Pakistan has made new commitments and now the country is expected to implement its previous commitments as well,” Spokesman Ahmadi said.

QCG meeting comes after U.S. announced its new strategy on Afghanistan that calls for more pressure on the Taliban and Pakistan which is being accused of supporting the terrorist groups in the region.