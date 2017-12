(Last Updated On: December 27, 2017 6:59 pm)

Five prisoners have managed to escape in a prison break over the last night in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital city of Balkh province, the local officials confirmed.

The prisoners after pushing into the tailor cell of the prison and destroying its wall have escaped the prison, said Abdul Razaq Qaderi, Security Commander of Balkh Police.

He further noted that the prisoners were charged with murder and kidnappings. The local police forces have started efforts to arrest these escaping prisoners.