President Ghani Warns Taliban at Abdyani’s Funeral

Afghan President Ghani at funeral of Toryalai Abdyani, the Police Chief of Paktia on Wednesday warned the Taliban that the government and people will stand together against the group if not join peace process.

“We want peace and are extending hand of peace, if [they] repeat such brutalities, the Afghan people, clerics and all armed personnel will stand in a single front against [them].” Ghani said.

“I clearly say to the enemies of Afghanistan that this Abdyani [the victim] has trained thousands of Abdyanis,” he said while paying tribute to fallen General Toryalai Abdyani who was killed in militants attack on police headquarters in Gardez, the capital of Paktia a day earlier.

“Today, we are witness to martyrdom of one of the brave sons of this country, who maintained his honour, pride and dignity in every walk of life,” the President described.

“He had wish to see his country peaceful, and die in his own country which he achieved his wish,” said Abdyani’s father.

The Tuesday’s attack claimed by Taliban, left 41 people dead and 158 more were wounded including civilians.

Following the attack, a high-level security delegation was to launch probe into the incident.