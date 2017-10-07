President Ghani Visits Kandahar to Oversee General Situation

(Last Updated On: October 07, 2017 1:32 pm)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani traveled to Kandahar this morning to assess the general situation of the province, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

The Presidential Palace’s statement said, President Ghani visited the Atal 205 corps and laid flowers at the minaret of the martyrs.

According to the Kandahar provincial officials, in addition to meet Kandahar’s local officials and tribal elders, President Ghani will also visit the Black Hawk helicopters of United States that has recently assisted to Afghan security forces.

They noted that President will also deliver his speech in at the National University of Agricultural Science and Technology.

According to Presidential Palace, Gul Aqa Sherzay, the acting minister of borders and tribes, Hekmat Khalil Karzai, political deputy of the ministry of foreign and a number of senior officials will accompany President Ghani in this trip.

This comes as President Ghani may visit Pakistan in the near future for strengthening the Kabul-Islamabad relations.