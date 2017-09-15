President Ghani Visits 203rd Corps in Paktia

(Last Updated On: September 15, 2017 4:42 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani arrived in 203rd Thunder Corps on Friday morning to assess the security situation in southeastern provinces, the presidential palace said.

Speaking to the commanders and participants in 203rd Corps, the President said that the strategic situation of Afghanistan has changed fundamentally. He called on “Afghanistan’s enemies” that they cannot win through the war and they should choose “the path of peace”.

Ghani also thanked the Afghan forces for their sacrifices and said that the United States would deliver six more Helicopters to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) in another two weeks.

In addition to the military and civilian officials, he also met with tribal elders, provincial council members and civil activists during his trip to Paktia.