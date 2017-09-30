President Ghani saddened, Strongly Condemned Terrorist Attack on worshippers in Kabul

(Last Updated On: September 30, 2017 11:21 am)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was saddened over terrorist attack yesterday on prayers in Kabul and strongly condemned it, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

President Ghani in a statement released by the Presidential Palace said, ” “To achieve their inhumane goals, terrorists are left with no other option but to target innocent civilians and sacred locations, which runs counter to religious values and humanity.”

The President stated, “The religious unity and solidarity of the Afghan people have been exemplary in the world, therefore the terrorists must clearly realize that their inhumane and anti-religious acts can never ever exert negative influence on our national unity and harmony. Our national unity is being solidified.”

The statement further added that Ghani noted, “Our united Afghan nation unanimously supports the National Unity Government in its unflinching struggle of annihilating the terrorists. Their voice says, “No terrorist group will ever succeed in achieving their illegitimate and malignant goals through such acts of terror.”

He also stressed Afghan Muslim nation will peacefully hold the Ashura ceremonies in coordination with our ANDSF, not surrendering to a minor group of people who have manipulated the religion.