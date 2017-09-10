President Ghani Met His Turkish Counterpart in Astana

(Last Updated On: September 10, 2017 3:16 pm)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met with his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s Summit on Science and Technology in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Afghanistan Presidential Palace in a statement said, “Both Presidents stressed on continuation of bilateral cooperation and development in their meeting and the Turkish President has welcomed the U.S. new strategy toward Afghanistan.”

During the meeting, President Ghani has stated that Afghanistan wants better relations with its neighboring countries and Kabul is ready for all-round talks with Pakistan.

“The Turkish President also announced his country’s readiness over strengthening ties between Afghanistan and Pakistan and supported Afghan-led peace process,” the statement said.

This comes as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) leaders are in Astana to attend the OIC’s first Summit on Science and Technology.