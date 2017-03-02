President Ghani Endorses Draft Amendments to Population Registration Act

President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday endorsed the draft amendment regarding the article sixth of the census law to population registration act.

The draft amendment was approved through a legislative decree issued during a meeting of the cabinet of ministers.

Second vice-president’s press office in a press release said that the words “Afghan” and “tribe” will be mentioned in computerized identity cards.

“We have worked too much for this issue. All ideas and oponions of the tribes, figures of the country have been collected and by considering them, President Ghani endorsed the amendment,” said Mina Pal, President’s deputy spokesman said.

According to legislative decree of President Ghani, barriers to the distribution of electronic identity cards will be removed and the process of ID cards distribution will be started in the nearest time, the press release added.

Sources in Presidential Palace say that President Ghani noted that the distribution process of electronic ID cards will be started in the nearest time.

“The Population Registration Office is working on this issue and will take all preparations in terms of technical matters and there will be no stop when the process of distribution begins,” Mina Pal added.

