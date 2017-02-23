President Ghani Announces 4-Year Program for Strengthening Military Forces

President Ashraf Ghani in the ninth graduation ceremony of Afghan soldiers from military academy of Marshal Fahim announced about a four-year program for strengthening of military forces which will be continued up to the year 2020.

Ghani said the attraction of international aids in Warsaw summit was the result of the victims of Afghan soldiers.

“Counting on your proud achievements and records, I could succeed to gain the commitment of the international community in Warsaw summit. You all Afghan soldiers are in the first line of war against international terrorism,” President Ghani said.

There have always been complaints over the lack of management in battle lines, but president Ghani insists that Afghan soldier would never leave their strongholds.

“I would fail to attract international’s attention, if I had not your dedications. Afghan soldiers would never leave their strongholds,” President Ghani noted.

Meanwhile, President Ghani has also warned the terrorist groups of a strong defeat by Afghan forces.

“Today, 343 new Afghan soldiers have the message to enemies that they will never see victory in our country and we warn that we will build this country,” Ghani added.

This comes as nearly 343 Afghan soldiers including women have graduated from Marshal Fahim’s military academy and currently, more focus is on strengthening Afghan security forces.

Reported by Ali Asghari