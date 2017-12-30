Pres. Ghani Assigns Selection Committee to Provide Nominees List for IEC

(Last Updated On: December 30, 2017 5:10 pm)

President Ashraf Ghani issuing a decree has assigned the Selection Committee to provide the nominees list for completing the IEC Commissioners.

Based on the presidential decree, all eligible individuals are encouraged and can hand over their needed documents to the Selection Committee in Marmarin Palace.

The Selection Committee will provide a short list of the candidates after evaluating their documents and will submit the list to the president for filling the vacant commissioner posts in the Independent Election Commission (IEC).

IEC said that the commission has submitted a new plan to the government for the implementation of the parliamentary election process.

“Our basic problems were the budget and insecurity which have not addressed so far. However, the United Nations has committed to assist in providing the budget,” said Gula Jan Abdul Badi Sayad, spokesman of IEC.

The parliamentary and provincial council elections were the most controversial processes in the past three years of the National Unity Government (NUG).

The Executive Office has also announced readiness to cooperate with IEC.

“The government has committed to assist the IEC. Now the election commission proposed a plan and we support it,” said Omid Maisam, deputy spokesman of Executive Office.

This comes as a number of electoral observing institutions doubt about holding the upcoming parliamentary and provincial council elections.

“We are not completely sure that the elections will be held on time,” said Yousuf Rashid, chairman of Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FEFA).

Reports suggest that insecurity; lack of budget, electronic ID cards, political tensions and lack of commissioners are the main obstacles against holding the upcoming elections.