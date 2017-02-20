Preparation Underway to draft National Strategy to improve Exportation: MoCI

Officials at Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) have launched a joint session with the National investors and International organizations to exchange points of view over improving of the exportation process of the Afghanistan’s dry-fresh fruits to broad, saying preparations are underway to draft the National strategy to improve exportation of fruits and other productions of the country to foreign countries.

Minister of Commerce and Industry Homayoun Rasa said, “We have preparation to draft the National Strategy for exporting of Afghanistan’s goods to abroad, we will also consider over the remarks made in the joint session to improve the strategy.”

“We have good capacity on producing of Agriculture production more works should be done to pave the way for better platform of exporting.” Minister of Agriculture irrigation and livestock Assadullah Zameer said.

Meanwhile Minister of Commerce and Industry Homayoun Rasa insisted the National strategy for exporting of goods should have been finalized 10 years ago.

He said, “There is no balance between exporting and importing of commodities which is not acceptable at all, more efforts should be spent on the aspect.”

At the main time the European Union Representative Franz-Michael Skjold Mellbin urged on raising capacity.

He said,” There are capacities for growing economy of Afghanistan, Government should work together with private sectors.”

Officials at Ministry of Commerce and Industry preparation on drafting the National strategy for improving exporting of goods comes after the Afghan investors have expressed concerns over poor and Apathy of the Government, recently dozens of firms were closed due to poor cooperation of the Government with provide sectors.

Reported by: Aslam Hejaab