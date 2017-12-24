Powerful Main Reason for Increase of Violation, Self-Censorship in Media: Danish

(Last Updated On: December 24, 2017 5:44 pm)

The second vice-president, Sarwar Danish in a conference says the existence of powerful people has caused the violations and self-censorships increase in media outlets.

The representative of media conference has announced that nearly 2 thousand and 455 video, audio and print media outlets are activating in Afghanistan.

“The presented statistic shows that all the cases were carried out by government institutions. Of the 49 percent of violence against journalists, only 36 percent of them have been addressed in the past year,” said Fahim Dashti, a member of Journalist Federation.

The general attorney, Farid Ahmadi also said, “We will seriously address the cases of violence against journalists from now on.”

In the meantime, the second vice-president noted about the start of the electronic ID cards distribution process.

“There is no obstacle against the distribution process of the electronic ID cards and we will start the process up to the next week,” said Sarwar Danish.

This comes as that reports suggest threats and violence against journalists in Afghanistan has a remarkable increase this year.