Poor Attention Paid for Water Diplomacy in the Past: CEO

Afghanistan Chief of Executive Abdullah declared water as the basic needs and key important tools for development of the country, saying poor attention paid for the water diplomacy in the past, and Government has huge plans on hand to do water management in Afghanistan.

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said, “Poor attention paid on water diplomacy and if attention is paid that will guarantee the future of the Generation.”

Meanwhile Minister of Water and Energy Ali Ahmad Osmani declared the 4th conference of water and sustainable development important insisted on implementation of the agreement made by all related departments.

He said, “Ensuring water is important, we need to resolve all the issues related to Water.”

Experts believed that ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan will pave the way for construction of water dams, management of water, but the continuation of war in Afghanistan caused the water to be used by the neighboring countries like Iran- Pakistan and some other middle Asia countries without managements.

Earlier President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani had declared water as one of the key important sources for development of Afghanistan and insisted on comprehensive management of Water and was talking about the allocation of specific budgets for the management of Water in Afghanistan.

Reported by: Lida Naizi