‘Political Tensions More Dangerous Than Terrorism to Regime’ – Hekmatyar

Referring to the recent tensions between the ousted governor Atta Mohammad Noor and the government, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar says political tensions are more dangerous than terrorism to the current regime.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami, Hekmatyar said that the tensions between Noor and ARG should be solved through negotiations.

Hekmatyar, meanwhile, said that he will prevent the collapse of the current regime and any attempts to bring changes in it, insisting that any changes should be brought through legal channels and with the consent of all parties involved.

The Hezb-e-Islami leader made the remarks at a news conference on Thursday in Kabul, where he also accused Iran of exporting Islamic state militants to Afghanistan to destabilize northern provinces.

“Iran is deploying Daesh militants from Syria and Iraq in north of Afghanistan, and they are coming through Iran,” he said, adding that Iran is playing the same game in Afghanistan as it played under the name of Daesh in Iraq an Syria.

Iran embassy in Kabul, however, denies the claims.

In response to the recent claims of Amrullah Salehi, former Intelligence agency Chief who has said that more than 20 Daesh inmates who are being under imprisonment, have had links with HIG, he said those who claim HIG prisoners had relation with Daesh should prove the allegation by disclosing their names.