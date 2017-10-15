Breaking News

Police Foils Huge Car Bombing Plot in Kabul

Police foiled a huge car bombing plot on Saturday night in Kabul city, the capital of Afghanistan, officials said.

Interior Ministry Spokesman, Najib Danish, said a suicide attacker driving a car packed with explosives was arrested last night around 10pm by police after he tried to escape from a checkpoint in PD5 of Kabul City.

The man was also injured when police opened fire on his car.

According to Kabul Police, the culprit was carrying a Mazda vehicle packed with explosives along with two Nepal bombs and 30 barrels of different explosive types.

The report comes as last night a magnetic bomb placed in a police ranger injured at least two police in Dehbori area of Kabul.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the incident.

