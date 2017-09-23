Police Chief of Helmand’s Nad Ali District Killed in Taliban Ambush

(Last Updated On: September 23, 2017 7:53 pm)

Police Chief of the Nad Ali district in southern Helmand province was killed in Taliban ambush late on Saturday, officials confirmed.

A security source told Ariana News that Omar Jan Haqmal was killed in a coordinated attack by the Taliban militants during patrolling in an area in the district, adding that Haqmal was accompanied with three others who were also dead in the ambush.

The Provincial Police Chief’s Spokesman, Abdul Salam Afghan confirmed the incident but did not provide further details into the incident.

The Taliban did not immediately comment about the incident.