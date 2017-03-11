Plotter of Bombing on ‘Enlightenment Movement’ Killed in Nangarhar

Plotter of suicide attack on a mass rally by “Enlightenment Movement” in Kabul was killed in a joint military operation by Afghan forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, the Afghan intelligence agency said on Saturday.

According to a statement released by the National Directorate of Security (NDS), Mawlawi Abdul Qayum known as Shaheen Khorasani and Mawlawi Farooq were killed in the operation in Dewana Baba Bandar area of Achin district in Nangarhar province.

Khorasani was in charge of 200 Daesh militants in Nangarhar who plotted the suicide attack on Movement in Dehmazang circle in Kabul, the NDS statement added.

On 23rd of July last year, a suicide bombing at a demonstration in Kabul Killed at least 84 people and injured more than 200 others.