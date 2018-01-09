Pir Gilani Tries to Release Anas Haqqani: Ex-Spy Chief

(Last Updated On: January 09, 2018 8:13 pm)

Former Afghan Intelligence Chief claims, Sayed Hamid Gilani, the leader of Mahaz-e-Milli political party, is trying to release Anas Haqqani, a key member of Haqqani network who is currently under the government’s captivity.

Rahmatullah Nabil said that Gilani is attempting to free Anas – who also brother of Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of Haqqani Network – with help of a key official of the Afghan government.

“Sayed Hamid Gilani has repeatedly taken a dangerous Haqqani senior commander named “Shir Khan” from Islamabad of Pakistan to Kabul inside his own vehicle. He has arranged meetings with “Anas Haqqani,” Nabil claimed in a Facebook post.

The ex-NDS Chief’s remarks come days after Mr. Gilani publicly claimed that the leadership of the Taliban is in Afghanistan not Pakistan.

However, Gilani on Tuesday rejected the claims made by ex-NDS Chief. He said that his comments were misrepresented.

“I reject this, I am not aiming to release Anas, I request the media outlets to do not follow up these controversial issues, what I have done, was for the sack of god and 30 million oppressed Afghan nation,” he said.

Afghan intelligence operatives have arrested Anas Haqqani along with another senior leader of Haqqani Network in 2014. Anas has been sentenced to death by Afghan courts. However, the courts’ decision is yet to be implemented.

Separately, Nabil asserted that he has accurate information regarding the recent deadly attacks in capital Kabul, adding that these attacks were carried out by the Haqqani Network but the so-called Islamic State or Daesh has taken the responsibility.

Gilani’s remarks on the Taliban’s leadership, have followed serious criticism of some political figures, MPs, and the government officials.

Abdullah Abdullah, the Chief Executive said that the Taliban’s bases and leadership are located outside of the country and such remarks will affect the credibility of these figures.