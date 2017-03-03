Parliament To Adopt Final Decision on Amendment of Population Registration Act: Murtazawi

After Two Years President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has adjusted the article 6th of the Population Registration Act and opened a new way for issuing the Electronic National ID cards, the only word added in to the article was “Afghan” which will be used in Electronic National ID cards despite of mentioning of the Nationality of the individuals, but the final decision will be made by the lower house members at the Parliament of Afghanistan.

President Deputy Spokesman Shah Hussein Murtazawi said, “After one month the law will be sent to lower house of the parliament for further approval, for the time being the Act is enforced, the Electronic National ID card office can start practical activities anytime from now onwards.”

The decision comes after that a number of citizens have criticized having using Afghan word in their National Electronic ID cards some in their pages in Facebook has written that “ I m not an Afghan, I don’t accept compulsory Identity” some has launched efforts to disrupt the National process of National Electronic ID cards.

MP Nazir Ahmad Ahmadzai said, “For the time being the President order is enforced, and if there would a need the lower house members would decide about it.”

Earlier Afghanistan National Assemble and President had accepted that Nationality should not be used in National Electronic ID cards.

Leader of the New National Front Party AnwarulHaq Hahadi said, “The following issue has challenged Afghanistan for two years and brought up many issues, if the issue doesn’t resolve it will create severe problems for the country especially for the upcoming Elections.”

The National Electronic ID cards is believed to remove a lot of problems and are useful for ensuring peace, and holding of transparent Election in the future.

