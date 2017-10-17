Paktia Chief of Police Killed in Insurgents’ attack

(Last Updated On: October 17, 2017 12:42 pm)

The Paktia chief of Police, Toryalay Abdeyani was killed following two huge explosions occurred in front of Paktia police headquarter and the armed insurgents’ attack, the local officials said.

The acting spokesman of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has written in his Facebook page that Mr. Abdeyani was killed in insurgents attack in Paktia province.

A member of the lower house of Parliament, Gul Pacha Majidi also said Mr. Abdeyani was killed after he injured in the attack by the insurgents.

