Pakistan’s ISI Has Links to ‘Terrorist Groups’ – Top U.S. General

(Last Updated On: October 04, 2017 4:54 pm)

In a separate Senate hearing on Tuesday, the top U.S. military officer said that he believed Pakistan’s main spy agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) directorate, had ties to militant groups.

U.S. officials have long been frustrated by what they term Pakistan’s unwillingness to act against militant groups including the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network.

“It is clear to me that the ISI has connections with terrorist groups,” Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The United States in 2012 designated the Pakistan-based Haqqani network as a terrorist organization. The year before, U.S. Navy Admiral Mike Mullen, then the top U.S. military officer, caused a stir when he told Congress that the Haqqani network was a “veritable arm” of the ISI directorate.

It comes as the United States is expected to send about 3,500 additional troops to Afghanistan, following the new strategy for the country, announced in August.

With inputs from Reuters