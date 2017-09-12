Pakistani PM Warns U.S. Against Cutting Military Assistance

(Last Updated On: September 12, 2017 2:08 pm)

Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has warned the US against cutting military assistance, saying it will be counter-productive.

MP Abbasi said that any such move would harm the war against militancy, which both countries are fighting for the last 16 years.

He warned that Washington will not achieve its counter-terrorism aims by “starving” Pakistan of funds, adding that both countries need to make cooperative efforts to win over militancy in the region.

Abasi’s remarks come as the United States has recently announced its new war strategy toward Afghanistan and the region.

The US conditioned future aid to Pakistan on its tackling the network which is believed to be carrying out terrorist attacks on allied forces in Afghanistan.

However, Pakistan denies hosting militant sanctuaries, and Islamabad claims it has not done enough to tackle militancy.