Pakistani Foreign Minister Talks Afghanistan, Regional Security with Turkish Leadership

(Last Updated On: September 13, 2017 11:00 am)

Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif met with Turkish leadership in Ankara and vowed to work together for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The talks in Ankara were focused on Afghanistan and what was described as “deepening mutual coordination on regional peace, security and connectivity”.

“Emphasizing that lasting peace in Afghanistan was important for stability in the region, they [the two sides] agreed that Pakistan and Turkey would continue to work together for peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Pakistani ministry said in a statement.

Both countries’ foreign ministers agreed that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, and stressed the need for regional powers to work for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.