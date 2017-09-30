Pakistani Chief of Army Staff to Visit Kabul

(Last Updated On: September 30, 2017 11:43 am)

Pakistani Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa is expected to visit Kabul with a high-level delegation in the near future, an official said.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Defense, Dawlat Waziri said, Pakistani Gen. Bajwa in his trip to Kabul will meet with the leaders of the National Unity Government and Afghan security and defense officials.

Waziri noted that Bajwa will also have a meeting with NATO commander for Afghanistan, General John Nicholson.

It would be the first visit of Pakistan’s senior official to Kabul after the new U.S. strategy announced toward Afghanistan.