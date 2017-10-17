Pakistan Urged Take Action against Terror Groups Reluctant to Peace: MoFA

(Last Updated On: October 17, 2017 5:59 pm)

At the Quadrilateral Coordination Group (QCG) meeting it was agreed that Pakistan should take action against terror groups – reluctant to Afghan peace talks, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said Tuesday.

The sixth meeting of QCG comes after 16 months to revive the moribund Afghan peace process. Representatives from Afghanistan, Pakistan, China and United States participated in the summit held on Monday in Muscat of Oman.

“The countries once again emphasized on implementation of the commitments made by Pakistan,” said Shekib Mustaghni, Spokesman for the Foreign Affairs Ministry. “It was decided that the next [QCG] meeting will be held after Pakistan do the given home tasks and target the terrorists’ sanctuaries.”

The Afghan High Peace Council (HPC) hopes the meeting “convince” Islamabad to end supporting terror groups in the region.

“Our expectation is that these meetings should be effective and be able to put pressure on Pakistan to eliminate terrorists’ hideouts [in its soil] and bring the Taliban to negotiation table” said Aminuddin Muzafari, a member of HPC.

However, it was still unclear what were the fresh commitments made by Pakistan in the meeting held behind closed doors.