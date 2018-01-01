Pakistan to Complete Fence on Durand Line By End of 2018

(Last Updated On: January 01, 2018 1:58 pm)

Pakistan says that almost 92 percent of its 2,611-kilometer largely porous frontier with Afghanistan along the Durand Line will be fenced by end of 2018 and 150 -kilometer of that is already fenced.

In addition to completing the fencing of Pak-Afghan border lines, the country will create 433 military bases along the Durand Line and 100s Pakistani soldiers will be deployed in the bases, some Pakistani media reported yesterday, December 31, 2017.

However Afghanistan strongly opposes the decision and sees that a unilateral and unlawful decision by Islamabad. Afghan government has reportedly registered its official objection over the fencing decision to the United Nations.

Afghan defense ministry also rejects the fencing along the Durand Line as a solution and stresses on stopping Pakistan’s support of the militant groups and definitely on its support for the Taliban.

“The issue will not be resolved through fencing. Whenever Pakistan stops its support to the Taliban, the security will be provided in the region, Afghanistan and Pakistan. The Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Foreign Affairs have already condemned this act and oppose against this decision”, said Dawlat Waziri, spokesman of Afghan Defense Minister.