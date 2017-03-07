Pakistan Temporarily Reopens Border With Afghanistan

Pakistan temporarily reopened the two main border crossing with Afghanistan days after Islamabad closed the Torkham and Chaman borders.

“The borders at Chaman and Torkham will be reopened on March 7-8,” Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said in a statement. “Pakistani and Afghan citizens will be allowed to travel on legal travel documents.”

Fayyaz Khan, a government official at Torkham, told The Associated Press that 550 Afghans crossed over since the crossing was opened at 7 a.m. About 150 Pakistanis also returned home, he said, adding that “so far, no trade activity between Pakistan and Afghanistan has resumed.”

The escalating border conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan is threatening to undermine their cooperation on terrorism and peace talks with the Taliban.