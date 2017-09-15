Pakistan Pledges not to Let Terrorists Use Its Soil against Afghanistan

Pakistan has promised Afghanistan that it will not allow terrorists use its soil against Afghanistan, stop rocket shelling into eastern Kunar province and the fencing of the Durand Line, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said.

According to the Afghan defense ministry, the commitments were made during a meeting which was held between Afghan, U.S. and Pakistani military officials in Kabul on Tuesday.

“They [Pakistani officials] give promises, but they are not taking action. We cannot trust them unless they prove it in action,” said MoD spokesman Maj. Gen. Dawlat Waziri.

But a statement released by media wing of the Pakistan army said that the meeting was focused on elimination of Daesh from the region and the common threat of terrorism.

As Afghanistan doubts Islamabad commitment to fight against terrorism, what would be the best option for U.S. to take into account?

“The only option that would be effective against Pakistan is that the U.S. should put more pressure on Pakistan to close terrorist’s safe havens in its soil,” said political commentator Asghar Miakhail Mangal.

When Mr. Waziri was asked about the U.S. stance in the meeting he said,” the Resolute Support reaffirmed our stance and they emphasized that both sides should not allow cross-border terrorism.”

By Bais Hayat & Hesamuddin Hesam