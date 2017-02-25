Pakistan Partially Opens Cross-Borders with Afghanistan

The crossing-border between Afghanistan and Pakistan will be partially opened on Saturday, Afghan Ambassador to Pakistan Omar Zakhilwal said.

Zakhilwal said on social media that from today patients, elderly people and women can travel from Afghanistan to Pakistan and those holding visas and stuck at the Pakistan soil can also cross to Afghanistan.

The envoy further wished that the border will be fully opened in the future days.

“Even if the border fully opens, the citizens should avoid unnecessary trip to Pakistan,” he warned.

Over a week ago, Pakistan closed all border crossings with Afghanistan following a deadly suicide attack in the country.

Pakistani officials claimed the attacks were plotted by the militants stationed inside the Afghan soil, a claim that was strongly rejected by Afghanistan.

The two countries exchanged list of terrorists and Kabul showed readiness to cooperate with Pakistan against all terrorists without any distinction, but urged that a third party should monitor the process, a request which is not responded by Pakistan yet.