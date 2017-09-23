Pakistan Is Now ‘Terroristan’: Indian Envoy at UN

(Last Updated On: September 23, 2017 3:06 pm)

The First Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, Eenam Gambhir has destroyed Pakistan by delivering a reply to Pakistan’s defense of terrorism.

Eenam spoke of the safe havens and protection that Pakistan provided to terrorists such as Osama Bin Laden and Mullah Omar.

“In its short history, Pakistan has become a geography synonymous with terror. The quest for a land of pure has actually produced ‘the land of pure terror’. Pakistan is now Terroristan.”

“Its current state can be gauged from the fact that Hafiz Mohammed Saeed, a leader of the United nations designated terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, is now sought to be legitimised as a leader of a political party,” Eenam said.

The Pakistani Prime Minister, Abbasi at his address in UN accused India of indulging in terrorism against his country and warned of a “strong and matching response” if it “does venture across the LoC, or acts upon its doctrine of limited war against Pakistan”.

He also called on the UN to appoint a special envoy for Kashmir and said the struggle of the Kashmiris is being “brutally suppressed” by India.

This comes as President Ashraf Ghani in his address in UN has called on Pakistan to work together to curb extremists, saying “I call upon Pakistan to engage with us on a comprehensive state to state dialogue on peace, security and regional cooperation leading to prosperity.”