Pakistan-based Terrorists Not Only Attacking India But Also Affecting Afghanistan: Swaraj

A day after New Delhi described Pakistan as “terroristan”, Indian External Affairs Minister launched a withering attack on its western neighbour, saying Pakistan-based terrorists not only attacking India but are also affecting Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Addressing the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Sushma Swaraj reiterated India’s strong stance against Pakistan exporting terror and shielding terrorists.

“We (India) produced scholars, doctors, engineers. What have you produced? You have produced terrorists,” Swaraj said as cited by the Indian Express. “Doctors save people from death; terrorists send them to death… We produced IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and space research centre, you produced Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Haqqani Network and Hizbul Mujahideen.”

In her speech, she also said that Pakistan-based terrorists not only attacking India but are also its neighbors Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

“Your terrorist organizations are not only attacking India but are also affecting our two neighbours, Afghanistan and Bangladesh,” she said. ” In the history of UNGA it may be a first that a country asked for a right of reply and it had to answer to 3 countries.”

Swaraj tore into Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who had, in his speech on Thursday, leveled accusations against India.

“On Thursday, from this dais, Pakistan’s prime minister wasted rather too much of his speech in making accusations against us. He accused India of state-sponsored terrorism, and of violating human rights. Those listening had only one observation: “Look who’s talking!” A country that has been the world’s greatest exporter of havoc, death and inhumanity became a champion of hypocrisy by preaching about humanity from this podium, she said.

However, a top Pakistani diplomat Maleeha Lodhi rejected Indian External Affairs Minister’s remarks, calling India ” mother of terrorism in South Asia.”

“India has sponsored and perpetrated terrorism and aggression against all its neighbours; creating terror groups; destabilising and blockading neighbours to do its strategic bidding and sponsoring subversion, sabotage and terrorism in various parts of Pakistan. All this establishes that India is the mother of terrorism in South Asia,” she alleged.